Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 891,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,275. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

