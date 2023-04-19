Penobscot Wealth Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $260.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.