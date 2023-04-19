Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as low as C$2.10. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 5,400 shares changing hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.40.

About Petro-Victory Energy

(Get Rating)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

