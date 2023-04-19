Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Head to Head Survey

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 6 0 0 1.86

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.97, suggesting a potential upside of 79.28%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.58 $505.23 million $1.83 3.34 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.47 billion 0.61 $36.62 billion $5.60 2.08

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 49.27% 29.14% 21.05% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 29.42% 44.48% 18.03%

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

