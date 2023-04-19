Philip Morris International (PM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY23 guidance at $6.25-6.37 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.25-$6.37 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.