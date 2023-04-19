PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 532,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 242,152 shares.The stock last traded at $91.48 and had previously closed at $92.89.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

