Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

PNFP stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

