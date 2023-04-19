Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.