Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 142,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,957. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

