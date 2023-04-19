Piper Sandler Boosts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $213.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

