Piper Sandler Cuts Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target to $44.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

