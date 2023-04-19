Pirate Chain 24 Hour Volume Tops $157,195.15 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $78.12 million and approximately $157,195.15 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00132886 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00035395 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,109,759 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.