PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,067.15 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $577,682.34 and approximately $5,067.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 67.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00313554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011782 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,229,197 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

