Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. 3,102,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $99.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

