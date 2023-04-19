Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,727,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.