Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 401 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $697.55. 150,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,165. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $676.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,815 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

