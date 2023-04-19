Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 120,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

