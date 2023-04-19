Principle Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $27.85 on Wednesday, hitting $455.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.69 and its 200-day moving average is $491.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

