Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $319.26. 14,945,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,406,684. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

