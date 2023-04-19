Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.81-$6.04 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.96%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

