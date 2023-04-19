Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,245,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ASML by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $643.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $644.83 and its 200 day moving average is $588.08. The company has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.