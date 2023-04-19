Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

