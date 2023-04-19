Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,682 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The firm has a market cap of $232.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.