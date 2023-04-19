Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 522.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 399,696 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.