Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $372.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
