Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,819 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.