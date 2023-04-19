Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $380.43 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

