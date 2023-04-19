Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
