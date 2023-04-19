Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

