Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $173,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $197.45 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

