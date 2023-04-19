Profund Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $909.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $910.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $842.52 and a 200 day moving average of $820.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

