Profund Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after acquiring an additional 215,899 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

