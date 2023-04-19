Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.