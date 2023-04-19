Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Trading 3.8% Higher

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.45. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Progress Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRWU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.5% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 248.7% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.