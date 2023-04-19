Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.42-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.90.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.16. 2,851,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

