ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 192,767 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Black Hills by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Black Hills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

