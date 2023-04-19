ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 193,691 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,691 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of SEI Investments worth $39,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

