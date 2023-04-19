ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.87.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

