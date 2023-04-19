ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,737 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of NorthWestern worth $47,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 46.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

