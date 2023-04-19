ProShare Advisors LLC Has $39.69 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Royal Gold worth $39,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

