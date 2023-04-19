ProShare Advisors LLC Has $44.06 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of Spire worth $44,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

