ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 24,056 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Toro worth $38,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 90.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $105.87 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

