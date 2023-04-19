ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,649 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $372.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

