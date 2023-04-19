ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $42,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 275,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

MCHP opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

