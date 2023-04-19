ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,072 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $56,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.