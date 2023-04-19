ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,664 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $39,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after purchasing an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.76.

Biogen stock opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

