ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 167,634 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $102,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,626,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,390,000 after acquiring an additional 588,246 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

