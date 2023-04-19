ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,918 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Synopsys worth $45,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $380.43 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $392.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

