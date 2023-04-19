ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 51,985 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Moderna worth $65,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $142.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,337 shares of company stock worth $80,738,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

