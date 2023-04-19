ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 2,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,336. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

